Human Bean Northern Colorado Presents Community Donations to Life Stories

Although the temperature outside was chilly, hearts were warm inside as Human Bean Northern Colorado presented Life Stories with boxes full of toy donations and a check for $322.84 on Monday, December 4.

The toys were collected during The Human Bean’s toy drive held from November 9 through December 3. Representatives from Life Stories served as guest baristas on November 9 at the 3665 W. 10th Street location in Greeley to kick off the drive. On that day, 10% of sales were donated to Life Stories.

“This is one of our favorite give-back programs of the year,” said Assistant Director of Operations for Human Bean Northern Colorado, Krista Smith. “We hope the toys and money raised alleviate some of the financial stress the holidays can bring to parents in need, and we hope they put smiles on the faces of their children.”

Life Stories began in 1989 when United Way of Weld County recognized the need to improve the community’s response to child abuse. Today, the organization works to investigate criminal cases of child abuse and provides support for victims and non-offending family members. To learn more about Life Stories, visit lifestoriesweld.org.

About Human Bean Northern Colorado: Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now, with 10 locations, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in Northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.