In-N-Out Burger to Open in Timnath’s Ladera Development

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

TIMNATH, Colo. — A new In-N-Out Burger is coming to Timnath, adding to the fast-growing list of locations across Colorado. The California-based chain has purchased a 1.63-acre parcel in the Ladera mixed-use development at I-25 and Harmony Road, where it will build a 3,887-square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru. The new location will sit at 4911 Cima Vista Drive on the west side of the Ladera development, visible from I-25.

Republic Investment Group, which oversees the development of Ladera, confirmed the sale with In-N-Out after working with the company and the Town of Timnath since 2023. “We have been working with them and the Town of Timnath since 2023 to make this happen,” said Grant Nelson, owner of Republic Investment Group.

The new Timnath restaurant continues In-N-Out’s steady growth along the Front Range since it opened its first Colorado stores in 2020. The chain now operates 11 locations statewide and maintains a distribution facility in Colorado Springs.

“We truly love being a part of the great state of Colorado for almost five years now and are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve felt along the way,” said Mike Abbate, Vice President of Store Development at In-N-Out Burger. “We look forward to opening our doors in the wonderful Ladera development, and are excited to serve our customers in the Timnath community and surrounding area.”

Nelson added that he expects strong local enthusiasm when the doors open. “I look forward to their opening in the near future and being the first in line to get one of their famous Double-Doubles.”

For more about the Ladera development, visit laderaintimnath.com.