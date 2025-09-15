Cushman Found Not Guilty in Loveland Murder Trial

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Jury cites self-defense in case that gripped Northern Colorado community

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Larimer County jury has found Heather Cushman not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2025 stabbing death of her father, John “Clint” Cushman, bringing a highly emotional case to a close.

The Loveland Police Department originally arrested Cushman after she called authorities in September 2025 to report she had stabbed her father in his home. Officers arrived to find Clint Cushman deceased from multiple stab wounds, and prosecutors charged Heather Cushman with second-degree murder, a class two felony.

The seven-day trial, led by Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Hardouin and Deputy District Attorney Leeah Lechuga, began September 2. While Cushman’s role in her father’s death was undisputed, her defense centered on claims of self-defense. Jurors deliberated and ultimately determined that prosecutors had not proven their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Family members of Clint Cushman were present throughout the trial. In a statement shared through the District Attorney’s Office, the family expressed their disappointment in the verdict, saying, “We believe that Heather is a risk not only to our family, but to the community at large. But we are grateful to the Loveland Police Department and the District Attorney’s office for fighting for justice for our father, brother, uncle, and friend.”

District Attorney Gordon P. McLaughlin responded, “We respect the jury’s decision that they could not find Ms. Cushman guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and appreciate the time they spent weighing the facts on such an important case. I am proud of our team for fighting for justice for Mr. Cushman and his family.”

The case underscores the challenges of prosecuting cases where self-defense is raised, as these arguments are complex and often hinge on highly specific details of an incident.

