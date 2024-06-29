Jobs of Hope Ribbon Cutting for the Rick Hartman House of Hope 

Jobs of Hope is honored to announce the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Rick Hartman House of Hope on Thursday, July 11th at 4:30pm. This event marks a significant milestone in their mission to provide transformative opportunities for individuals in our community while honoring a much-loved community member and donor.

Located at 1513 11th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631, the House of Hope is more than just a building; it’s a place where lives are changed, and hope is restored. They invite community members, supporters, and partners to join us for an inspiring afternoon celebrating this new chapter.

Attendees will have the opportunity to take guided tours of the facility, enjoy light snacks, and even receive professional headshots, courtesy of Jobs of Hope. The event will feature brief remarks from our esteemed Executive Director, offering insights into their vision and the impact they aim to achieve.

“We are excited to open our doors to the community and showcase the Rick Hartman House of Hope,” said Executive Director, Dan Ordaz. “This facility represents a commitment to creating real change and fostering a community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

RSVP for this special event on Eventbrite or get more information about Jobs of Hope and their mission at JobsOfHope.org

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this momentous occasion and witness firsthand where transformation happens. Together, we can build a future filled with hope and opportunity for all.

Event Details:

About Jobs of Hope: Jobs of Hope is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals coming out of the justice system and transforming communities through job training, education, and support services. Their programs aim to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness by providing the skills and resources needed for long-term success.