Windsor Police, Weld RE-4 School District to Hold Emergency Response Exercise July 12

WINDSOR, Colo. (June 26, 2024) — The Windsor Police Department (WPD) is partnering with several area agencies to conduct a full-scale emergency response exercise at Windsor High School on Friday, July 12.
The exercise—scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.—is being conducted by WPD and its partners: Weld RE-4 School District, Windsor Severance Fire Rescue, the Town of Severance, Weld County, UCHealth and the Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority (LETA). The exercise will simulate a real-time emergency scenario, testing large-scale response and coordination between agencies.
Because of its location at Windsor High School, the exercise may be visible to the public. During the exercise there will be a large presence of emergency vehicles and personnel. Traffic on Main St. and 11th St. may be impacted intermittently during the exercise, though impacts will be minimal.
To receive reminders about this exercise, as well as information about other Town of Windsor news, text the keyword NEWS to 970-251-7151 or visit windsorgov.com/InfoLink.
To learn more about the Windsor Police Department, visit windsorPD.com.
