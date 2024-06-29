Windsor Police, Weld RE-4 School District to Hold Emergency Response Exercise July 12

WINDSOR, Colo. (June 26, 2024) — The Windsor Police Department (WPD) is partnering with several area agencies to conduct a full-scale emergency response exercise at Windsor High School on Friday, July 12.

The exercise—scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.—is being conducted by WPD and its partners: Weld RE-4 School District, Windsor Severance Fire Rescue, the Town of Severance, Weld County, UCHealth and the Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority (LETA). The exercise will simulate a real-time emergency scenario, testing large-scale response and coordination between agencies.

Because of its location at Windsor High School, the exercise may be visible to the public. During the exercise there will be a large presence of emergency vehicles and personnel. Traffic on Main St. and 11th St. may be impacted intermittently during the exercise, though impacts will be minimal.

