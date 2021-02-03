Larimer County Level Up Certified Businesses Can now Apply to Operate at Level Yellow Capacities

All Level Up certified businesses within Larimer County can apply to operate at level yellow capacities, due to the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) receiving a passing report card on February 3, 2021.

Businesses within Larimer County can apply and operate at the capacities one level above the overall county position once approval, inspection, and certification occur. The county’s Level Up Program called the “5 star” certified business variance program, was approved by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) Office on Wednesday, December 23 of last year.

“Effective immediately, all Level Up certified businesses can now operate at Yellow capacities,” said Jennifer Umland, Communications Coordinator for the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. “The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment received a passing report card today, indicating that local metrics were met,” Jennifer said.

The application process for the voluntary Level Up Program is as follows:

Complete the online application available in English and Spanish here This application asks for A COVID-19 Prevention Plan and Outbreak Plan for each business and/or business location is required. The LCDHE will review applications and initiate inspections.

Level Up Administrative Committee reviews and certifies the business contingent upon a successful on-site inspection

On-site inspection and certification by Public Health Representative Please Note: LCDHE will make every effort to review applications and inspect facilities, but likely won’t get through them all before the holidays. LCDHE will begin reviewing and scheduling inspections again on Monday, December 28.

