Larimer County Sheriff Announces County Sheriffs of Colorado Scholarship Program 

Sheriff John Feyen announced recently that County Sheriffs of Colorado, Inc. (CSOC), the state Sheriffs Association, will award a $500 scholarship to a deserving Larimer County student this spring.

CSOC established the scholarship program in 1978. Since then, this effort has been a meaningful expression of the sheriffs’ confidence in and respect for education and training. CSOC considers this an investment in the future and believes that our membership is helping to provide deserving students with an opportunity to make a positive contribution to society.

Scholarship announcements have been mailed to all high school offices in the eligible counties and all Colorado higher education institutions. Applications are available online at www.csoc.org, or at the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, which is located at 2501 Midpoint Drive, Fort Collins, Colorado 80525.

A scholarship will be awarded in more than thirty Colorado counties this year. Applications will be reviewed by a local committee of community members appointed by Sheriff Feyen. A selection will be made based on criteria CSOC established, including leadership, merit, character, involvement, and career purpose.

“We have so many teens and young adults in Larimer County who are working hard to build a future for themselves. I’m grateful for this opportunity to offer support with the help of CSOC,” said Sheriff Feyen.

Any legal permanent resident of Larimer County enrolled in, or applying to, a vocational training program or institution of higher learning in the State of Colorado as a full- or part-time student is eligible to apply. There are no restrictions on the course of study or training that may be pursued, and no restrictions are placed upon applications because of race, creed, age, sex, or national origin.

Applications are due March 3, 2024. For more information, contact your high school, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, or County Sheriffs of Colorado, or visit the CSOC Scholarship website at www.coloradosheriffs.org/scholarships.