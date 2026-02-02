Liberty Common Names New Deputy Headmaster

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Longtime Fort Collins educator Sandy Stoltzfus steps into expanded leadership role overseeing four campuses

Liberty Common School leaders announced this week that Sandy Stoltzfus has been promoted to the newly created role of deputy headmaster, a move aimed at strengthening leadership continuity as the Fort Collins charter school continues to grow.

Stoltzfus, currently the school’s elementary principal, will assume her new duties on July 1, 2026. In the deputy headmaster role, she will serve as second-in-command of Liberty Common’s kindergarten through twelfth-grade program, spanning four campuses across Fort Collins.

Her responsibilities will include oversight of academics, special education, finances, facilities, personnel, campus security, fundraising, and other operational areas affecting more than 1,500 local students and families.

Stoltzfus joined Liberty Common School in 2012 as high school dean of students and athletic director for grades seven through twelve. She later served as academic dean and college counselor before moving into elementary leadership, first as an assistant principal in 2017 and then as a principal in 2022.

“As Liberty Common School continues to expand and I contemplate my own twilight years as headmaster, adding a deputy is prudent,” Headmaster Bob Schaffer said. “Mrs. Stoltzfus is the perfect person for ensuring leadership continuity. She’s nearly done it all in both primary and secondary public schooling, and she’s done it with extraordinary grace, professionalism, and powerful effect. She loves kids.”

Before joining Liberty, Stoltzfus worked as a special education professional with Poudre School District, which has served as Liberty’s charter authorizer since the school’s founding in 1997. She is also a Liberty parent. She and her husband, Trevon, are the parents of a 2024 Liberty Common High School graduate currently attending Marist University.

“It is truly one of the greatest honors of my life to be on this journey with parents, joining them in the moral and intellectual formation of their precious children,” Stoltzfus said. She added that she remains committed to a classically oriented education rooted in “truth, goodness, beauty, and perfection.”

