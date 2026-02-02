The Fast And The Furious(ly Reckless)

by Trooper Hunter Mathews | Colorado State Patrol

Trooper Tips column highlights dangers of speeding on Colorado roadways

Everyone has seen, or at the very least, heard of the successful movie franchise, “The Fast and the Furious”. Currently, with 10 movies and multiple spin-offs, it gives us the adrenaline rush of driving fast cars, seeing huge explosions, and the theme of Family. But… the one constant that gets overshadowed is the number of vehicles that were crashed or destroyed throughout the series to successfully pull off the extreme speeds and cool maneuvers.

Over the course of the 10 main movies, it’s estimated that 1,400 cars were destroyed to produce that adrenaline rush, and many others avoided collisions due to the advanced skills of professional drivers. If professional drivers mess up with that level of frequency, what does that mean for the civilians speeding in Colorado in an uncontrolled environment? In 2025, preliminary numbers show that the Colorado State Patrol covered 2,865 crashes where speed was found to be a causal factor leading to the crash, with 467 resulting in injuries, and 34 resulting in someone dying.

Dominic Toretto said, “Without family, you’ve got nothing,” so remind those you love that there is a posted legal speed limit for a reason. Colorado’s interstates are not racetracks, and the people who are occupying the roads are most likely not professional drivers. Keep yourself and everyone else on the roadway safe by driving the speed limit to your destination.

About the Author

Author Trooper Hunter Mathews is a trooper with the Colorado State Patrol, currently assigned to the Public Affairs Unit. He began his career as a Trooper in Troop 3A – Greeley, before transferring to the Public Information Officer position in June 2025. Trooper Tips is a proactive monthly column intended to raise public awareness and provide educational information. These columns will highlight safety tips, changes to the law, or general information that can be important to roadway users’ everyday lives.

