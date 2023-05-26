Local Fort Collins High School Senior Awarded $1,000 Scholarship From the Youth Clinic

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Youth Clinic has named Noah Anderson as the 2023 recipient of its Growing Healthy Kids High School Scholarship. The Rocky Mountain High School senior’s primary providers are Mary Baker, PA-C and Dr. O’Brien, who are both Colorado natives and have been at The Youth Clinic for 15 years or more.

The Youth Clinic Growing Healthy Kids High School Scholarship application requires students to turn in an essay describing a time they had to overcome a challenge. Essays are scored based on theme and content, organization and development, grammar, mechanics, and style.

In the winning essay, Anderson shared his difficulties with physical health and family problems. Despite facing many challenges in life, including a physical disability, which made it difficult to develop friendships with others, he leans into his superpower as a “true overcomer” to attack life’s challenges head-on. This is a characteristic he says he inherited from his mother, saying, “Had she not had an overcoming spirit and accepted what she was told about me [and my disability], I’m not sure I would be here today.”

Because of the countless amount of medical obstacles he experienced growing up, Noah hopes to use his experiences to benefit others by becoming a bioengineer. “I am excited to design, develop, and test medical equipment; work to create more medical safety; work with biomaterials; tissue mechanics; clinical engineering and interface between machines and humans.”

With the help of The Youth Clinic’s $1,000 scholarship, Anderson plans to attend Front Range Community College to complete some core engineering classes before heading to Colorado State University to pursue his bioengineering degree.

Noah reminds us to focus on what we can control in life and take steps towards achieving our dreams rather than allowing external factors to limit our potential, saying the “most important learning experience I have had is to persevere and endure through any circumstance faced and continue to pursue goals and move forward.”

The scholarship entry ran from March 1-April 17, 2023. For additional information about the Growing Healthy Kids High School Scholarship program, visit www.youthclinic.com/ scholarship.

About The Youth Clinic

The Youth Clinic specializes in the treatment of infants, children, and young adults. It has cared for generations of area youth for more than 50 years and takes pride in its role as both partner and resource to parents in the development of their children. The Youth Clinic conveniently offers four office locations on the north and south side of Fort Collins as well as at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland and just off I-25 and Harmony Road in Timnath. For more information about the services and care The Youth Clinic provides and to schedule appointments, visit The Youth Clinic website at www.youthclinic.com or call 970-267-9510.