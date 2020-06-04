Loveland DDA Awards 31 Rent Assistance Grants to Downtown Loveland Businesses

The Loveland Downtown District has approved r31 ecipients for the recently created Commercial Rent Assistance Project through the Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

The following 31 downtown businesses have been awarded Commercial Rent Assistance Project grants:

Black and Blues Music and Brews – 423 North Cleveland Avenue

– 423 North Cleveland Avenue B Sweet Cupcakes – 425 East 4 th Street

– 425 East 4 Street Burk’s Tavern – 118 East 4 th Street

– 118 East 4 Street Canyon Collectables – 213 East 4 th Street

– 213 East 4 Street Changes Salon – 112 East 4 th Street

– 112 East 4 Street Cloz to Home – 120 East 4 th Street

– 120 East 4 Street Colorado Coffee Company – 254 North Cleveland Avenue

– 254 North Cleveland Avenue Dickens Alley – 238 East 4 th Street

– 238 East 4 Street Fresh Plate Catering – 325 Cleveland Avenue

– 325 Cleveland Avenue Garment Gal – 239 East 4 th Street

– 239 East 4 Street Henry’s Pub – 234 East 4 th Street

– 234 East 4 Street Independence Gallery – 223 East 4 th Street

– 223 East 4 Street KK9 Dog Training – 136 West 4 th Street

– 136 West 4 Street Lighthouse Dance – 217 East 4 th Street

– 217 East 4 Street Little Piece of My Heart – 345 East 4 th Street

– 345 East 4 Street Loveland Aleworks – 118 West 4 th Street

– 118 West 4 Street PILAR Boutique – 136 East 4 th Street

– 136 East 4 Street Rockywoods Fabrics – 106 West 4 th Street

– 106 West 4 Street Rooster Browns – 112 East 4 th Street

– 112 East 4 Street Schissler Academy of Fine Arts – 129 East 4 th Street

– 129 East 4 Street Sports Station – 409 North Railroad Avenue

– 409 North Railroad Avenue Starlight Dessert Bar – 330 Cleveland Avenue

– 330 Cleveland Avenue Studio Vino Downtown – 121 East 4 th Street

– 121 East 4 Street Taste Local Cafe – 330 Cleveland Avenue

– 330 Cleveland Avenue The Cupcake Gypsies – 415 North Cleveland Avenue

– 415 North Cleveland Avenue Tommy’s Barbers & Blades – 137 East 4 th Street

– 137 East 4 Street Top Hat Saloon – 123 East 5 th Street

– 123 East 5 Street Verboten Brewing – 125 East 5 th Street

– 125 East 5 Street Vintage Willows – 202 East 4 th Street

– 202 East 4 Street White Groves Barber & Taproom – 341 East 4 th Street

– 341 East 4 Street Wicked Tequila Room – 123 East 4th Street

Grants are intended to be used for rent costs for the months of June, July, and August. They will be paid directly to the businesses’ landlords. This DDA project will fund over $140,000 in grants and provide a bridge of assistance to recipients while downtown businesses wait for a less challenging operating environment to return.

The funds to create the Commercial Rent Assistance Project come from sales and property tax increment proceeds generated within the District that are placed into a special DDA fund at the City of Loveland. The DDA’s ability to collect tax increment dollars occurred following the passage of a DDA initiative in November 2017 by downtown voters. The DDA Board is composed of eight downtown stakeholders and a Loveland City Council member.

The DDA is taking a leadership role to assist in the future development of the Loveland Downtown District. In close partnership with the Loveland Downtown Partnership (LDP), they are funding facade renovations, investing in public improvement-associated building remodels, implementing downtown beautification projects, and working to produce community events and promotions designed to bring people downtown to celebrate their progress. The DDA’s potential is unlimited, and they welcome businesses to get involved through the Downtown Business Alliance (DBA) as well as through volunteering and sponsorship opportunities.

