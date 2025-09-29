Virtual Reality (VR) Experiences

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Why VR Belongs in Your Marketing Toolkit

Virtual Reality (VR) has evolved from a futuristic novelty to a powerful storytelling medium that places consumers at the heart of your brand experience. Whether it’s walking through a model home, test-driving a car, or attending a live event virtually, VR creates a level of immersion that traditional media cannot match.

The Psychology of Presence

VR thrives on the concept of “presence”—the feeling of genuinely being somewhere else. When customers step into a VR experience, they don’t just see your brand, they feel it. This sensory immersion strengthens emotional connections and makes the message more memorable, increasing the likelihood of long-term brand loyalty.

Use Cases for Marketers

Virtual Events & Trade Shows: Reach global audiences with immersive experiences that replicate the feel of physical events.

Training & Education: Brands can use VR for customer education (like home improvement tutorials) or internal training to reduce costs and improve outcomes.

Accessibility and Integration

While fully immersive VR headsets, such as Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro, dominate headlines, don’t overlook 360-degree video tours accessible via smartphones. Even budget-friendly VR experiences can be impactful when executed with creativity and a clear customer journey in mind.

Metrics That Matter

Marketers should measure:

Conversion rate (e.g., bookings, sign-ups, or purchases following VR exposure)

(e.g., bookings, sign-ups, or purchases following VR exposure) Brand recall (how much participants remember about the product or message afterward)

The Takeaway

VR isn’t about gimmicks—it’s about creating deeper, more emotional connections with audiences. Brands that adopt VR thoughtfully can position themselves as innovative leaders while providing memorable experiences that drive action.