McKee Wellness Foundation Presents: Gala for Wellness- An Evening of Enchantment – A Night of Magic and Giving

McKee Wellness Foundation has announced its 2023 fundraiser, “Gala for Wellness – An Evening of Enchantment,” a spectacular event set to take place on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Hilton Fort Collins. This magical evening will be an unforgettable experience featuring a gourmet dinner, dueling pianos, captivating auctions, and more supporting the McKee Wellness Foundation.

For over four decades, McKee Wellness Foundation has been an integral part of the Northern Colorado community, dedicating its efforts to enhancing the health and well-being of its residents. This year’s event, presented by Banner Health, will celebrate the Foundation’s ongoing impact and continue its mission of providing access to vital health and wellness programs for those in need across Northern Colorado.

The event will feature many captivating highlights, including dueling pianos and live and silent auctions, offering guests the opportunity to acquire unique treasures while contributing to a meaningful cause. The event wouldn’t be complete without a gourmet plated dinner that will tantalize the taste buds and leave attendees enchanted by culinary delights. Each guest will also be treated to two drink tickets, adding to the festivities of the evening. The evening’s program will showcase the Foundation’s initiatives that have uplifted countless lives.

Business and corporate sponsors play an essential role in the success of events like these, and the McKee Wellness Foundation is inviting companies to become partners in this enchanting journey. Sponsoring this event is both an investment in a remarkable evening and an opportunity for businesses to demonstrate their commitment to community wellbeing and become recognized as health champions.

“Our event sponsors, attendees, donors, and volunteers are integral to our mission of improving the lives of our Northern Colorado neighbors,” said Kara Pappas, executive director for the McKee Wellness Foundation. “When you support the Foundation, you’re supporting access to essential healthcare services, education, and programs that make a lasting difference. Your partnership goes beyond a single event – it’s a commitment to health equity communitywide.”

Tickets to “An Evening of Enchantment” are priced at $1,800 for a table of 10, $185 for an individual, and $335 for a couple. For more information about the event, ticketing, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.galaforwellness.com.

By attending “An Evening of Enchantment”, guests will enjoy a magical night and contribute to a brighter and healthier future for their neighbors in need.

About McKee Wellness Foundation

The McKee Wellness Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (tax ID: 74-2182919), has been a beacon of hope and support for the Northern Colorado community for over 42 years. What began to support McKee Medical Center is a legacy that continues today through McKee Wellness Foundation. Now, with an expanded footprint, the Foundation serves Banner staff, patients, and facilities across Larimer and Weld Counties and hundreds of needs outside the hospital walls. Whether assisting cancer patients with medical copays, helping veterans successfully reintegrate into civilian life, purchasing AEDs for use across the community, or supporting countless other individuals and programs, community members can take confidence in the Foundation to bridge the gaps in health and wellness.