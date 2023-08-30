Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards $7,500 to Colorado Non-Profit Organizations

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Grants Part of Nearly $2.6 Million Awarded to Youth Literacy Programs During its 30th Anniversary

Recently, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced the award of $7,500 in youth literacy grants to Colorado nonprofit organizations. The funds are part of nearly $2.6 million recently awarded across the country for recipients to use the funds to purchase books, technology, equipment, or materials to help extend a brighter future for K-12 students.

“We are proud to award these grants to literacy and education programs across the country and support their meaningful work of expanding children’s joy of reading and creating a foundation for future educational growth,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “We are excited to make a difference in thousands of students’ lives through these donations and look forward to making more positive impacts as we celebrate the Foundation’s 30th anniversary year.”

Colorado recipients are below, and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org . The Colorado grants are expected to impact the lives of 145 individuals in the state positively.

Applications for the 2024 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle supporting youth, family, summer and adult literacy programs will be available at www.dgliteracy.org in January 2024. These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Grant applications may be found online at http://www.dgliteracy.org .

To shine an additional light on literacy, the DGLF is also currently hosting its fourth annual The Yellow Glasses Project through September 8 (or while supplies last). Customers can purchase yellow sunglasses at Dollar General stores for $2 each, and all proceeds benefit the Foundation.

Colorado recipients include:

City County Organization Name Grant Amount Grand Lake Grand Colorado AeroLab $ 3,500 Estes Park Larimer The Estes Park Learning Place $ 4,000

About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation