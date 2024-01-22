Meet Wiz Kid, CSU Spur’s Newest Host Who Wants to Share Her Enthusiasm for All Things Science

The Colorado State University Spur campus is all about embracing the excitement that comes from learning something new, and no one embodies this quite like Wiz Kid.

Wiz Kid is CSU Spur’s newest host. Her job is introducing kids – and the young at heart – to the wonders of this Denver-based learning destination, and to share her excitement about all things science. In fact, the initial season of the Wiz Kid educational series will premiere on April 4.

Here are some facts to help you get to know Wiz Kid ahead of her debut at CSU Day at the National Western Stock Show on Saturday, Jan. 13.