Meet Wiz Kid, CSU Spur’s Newest Host Who Wants to Share Her Enthusiasm for All Things Science

The Colorado State University Spur campus is all about embracing the excitement that comes from learning something new, and no one embodies this quite like Wiz Kid.
Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.
BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released!Click to Donate
Wiz Kid is CSU Spur’s newest host. Her job is introducing kids – and the young at heart – to the wonders of this Denver-based learning destination, and to share her excitement about all things science. In fact, the initial season of the Wiz Kid educational series will premiere on April 4.
Here are some facts to help you get to know Wiz Kid ahead of her debut at CSU Day at the National Western Stock Show on Saturday, Jan. 13.
- Wiz Kid considers her laboratory to be the CSU Spur campus at the National Western Center in Denver.
- Some of her favorite things to do at CSU Spur are to play at the stream table, explore the virtual reality laboratory and visit the trout in the Hydro building and watch them grow before they’re released into Colorado’s rivers.
- Her favorite subjects are chemistry, biology, botany, and art.
- Speaking of art, she loves to check out all the interactive exhibits all around CSU Spur. One of her favorites is Esperanza, the 9-foot kitten in the lobby of the Vida building.
- Wiz Kid’s favorite things are experiments, and she loves getting her hands dirty and trying new things. She’ll showcase some of her experiments on video, which include everything from at-home chemistry activities, a look at what plants need to grow and a behind-the-scenes peek at taste testing activities in CSU Spur’s sensory lab.
- Wiz Kid loves to learn more about what CSU scientists are working on at the Spur campus and has explored everything from the Water TAP Lab at Hydro to innovation involving agrivoltaics on the roof of Terra.
- Wiz Kid’s style extends far beyond the basic white lab coat. She loves adding bright colors (especially CSU Spur’s colors of orange, green, and blue) to everything she wears and loves to accessorize with a bandana and hats of all kinds, including one with a sparkly ribbon specifically for the National Western Stock Show.
- Being bejeweled isn’t the only thing Wiz Kid has in common with Taylor Swift. She also loves to make friendship bracelets with all the new people she meets, and she’ll be doing just that on the CSU Spur campus during CSU Day.
- When she’s not at CSU Spur, Wiz Kid loves going to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, hanging out with adoptable senior cats at the Dumb Friends League and hiking at Dinosaur Ridge.
- Wiz Kid has her own pop punk theme song (and it includes her vocals and snazzy guitar playing).
- Wiz Kid loves getting letters and emails from friends all over Colorado and beyond. Ask her your questions or share your knowledge at csuspurwizkid@colostate.edu or the old-fashioned way via 4777 National Western Drive, Denver, Colorado, 80216. Be sure to follow @CSUSpur on Instagram to see her read some of your notes!
- Wiz Kid is excited to share everything she’s learning and will have Season 1 – made up of six episodes highlighting all things Spur and science – coming out on the CSU Spur YouTube channel in April 2024.
- She loves to educate kids from across the state and engage with the CSU community however she can. If you have ideas for Wiz Kid, reach out at csuspurwizkid@colostate.edu.
You can be a Wiz Kid, too! Visit https://csuspur.org/wizkid/ for the latest information and to keep up with CSU Spur’s Wiz Kid adventure. Don’t miss Season One of Wiz Kid, premiering April 4, 2024.
Be the first to comment