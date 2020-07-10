New Physical Therapy and Wellness Clinic to Hold Open House

By Steven Bonifazi

Sisu Therapies is holding an open house on Saturday, July 18 from 10 am to 2 pm in Windsor to invite the community to celebrate in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

Laura and her husband Joe Schroeder opened Sisu Therapies with a vision of helping people persevere and the timing could not be more perfect. Laura’s grandmother would often use the term Sisu when speaking about many challenges that come and go.

“We realized that is a perfect name for our clinic, as we want to be there to help people and fill there spirts with determination, persistence, and resolve,” said Laura Simenson, a physical therapy doctor and co-owner of Sisu Therapies.

The open house comes as a celebration as Sisu Therapies initially opened Monday, April 27. The open house will feature door prizes, contests, snacks, complimentary chair massages and free physical therapy screenings.

Sisu Therapies has over 3500 sq ft of newly remodeled space for physical and occupational therapy, massage therapy, and wellness courses and training. Sisu Therapies also offers can also comprehensive care involving medical massage therapy for any potential and current clients.

Joe often works with patients who may be experiencing spine, balance, and work-related issues while Laura focuses on work with athletes and non-athletes recovering from anything from pregnancy to over-use injury.

“We wanted to create a company that encourages the people of our community to be active, healthy, and helpful to others,” said Laura.

For more information regarding Sisu Therapies, visit: https://www.sisutherapies.com or call 970-561-7111