New UPS Store Opens in Wellington

The UPS Store #7516, is located at 8305 Wellington Blvd. Suite 2, Wellington. It opened its doors for business on August 22, 2022. Customers familiar with The UPS Store will notice right away that this location looks different. The store has opened with the new, more contemporary, and modern retail design that The UPS Store introduced in 2020.

“As a one-stop shop for small businesses, we offer copy, large format printing and laminating, printing and design services, shredding, mailboxes and package receiving, notary services, and of course, packing and shipping. We are excited to be a new member of the community, and look forward to serving individuals and local business owners,” said The UPS Store General Manage Claricia Gonzalez.

The in-store experience resembles an open workshop with industrial design elements and visible work areas that invite customers to easily navigate the store and interact with associates. A dedicated print consultation area with seating for customers will allow associates to provide an unrushed experience to explain all printing and design services. For additional convenience, 24/7 smart lockers are stationed near the front entry, allowing customers to secure package pick-ups at any time, day or night.

The UPS Store locations nationwide have remained open to provide a wide array of services. General consumers and small business owners alike rely on easy and safe access to these services now more than ever, and the store redesign improves the way these needs are met.

The UPS Store location’s hours of operation are:

Wednesday 8:00 AM – 6:30 PM Thursday 8:00 AM – 6:30 PM Friday 8:00 AM – 6:30 PM Saturday 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Sunday 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM Monday 8:00 AM – 6:30 PM Tuesday 8:00 AM – 6:30 PM

For additional information, visit the website at locations.theupsstore.com/7516 or call 970-965-7622.