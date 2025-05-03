Northern Colorado Celebrates Small Business Week with Big Community Impact

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

May 5–11 marks National Small Business Week, and here in Northern Colorado, it’s more than just a national designation—it’s a celebration of the heartbeat of our communities. From Fort Collins to Wellington, local businesses are the backbone of our economy, creating jobs, fostering innovation, and strengthening the regional identity that makes NoCo such a vibrant place to live and work.

In towns like Berthoud and Windsor, you’ll find locally owned boutiques, family-run service providers, and food artisans who are not only navigating today’s challenging economy but thriving through community support and grit. According to the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), small businesses make up 99.5% of all businesses in the state, employing nearly 50% of the workforce.

Throughout the week, chambers of commerce in Fort Collins, Wellington, Loveland, and Greeley are hosting networking mixers, ribbon cuttings, and educational workshops aimed at helping entrepreneurs sharpen their skills and expand their reach. The Larimer Small Business Development Center is also offering free consulting and training sessions for aspiring and seasoned business owners.

The economic impact of supporting small businesses goes far beyond a single transaction. According to the American Independent Business Alliance, money spent at a local business generates 3.5 times more wealth for the local economy compared to chain retailers. That means when you shop local, you’re investing directly in your neighbors, your schools, and your community services.

As Small Business Week unfolds, North Forty News encourages our readers to take a moment to explore new shops, thank a local business owner, and consider the impact of every purchase made close to home. These businesses aren’t just vendors—they’re visionaries, community leaders, and the very people who shape the Northern Colorado story.

Want to support local? Visit LarimerSBDC.org to find free resources for small business owners and discover events near you.