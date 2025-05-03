Weekend Closure at Harmony and Lemay to Impact Fort Collins Drivers

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – From 8 p.m. Friday, May 9 through late evening Sunday, May 11, the intersection of East Harmony Road and South Lemay Avenue will be closed for construction as part of the City of Fort Collins’ ongoing Street Maintenance Program, pending weather conditions.

Crews will work around the clock during the weekend to resurface the asphalt overlay on Harmony Road, with the goal of minimizing traffic disruption during the weekday commute. Drivers are urged to plan ahead and follow posted detour routes:

Westbound Harmony → detour via South Timberline Road

→ detour via Eastbound Harmony → detour via South College Avenue

→ detour via Southbound Lemay → detour via East Horsetooth Road

→ detour via Northbound Lemay → detour via East Trilby Road

Access to homes and local businesses will remain open through designated detour routes, though delays are possible.

This infrastructure update is part of Fort Collins’ commitment to improving road safety and drivability across the community. The City encourages residents to use alternate routes during the closure and to remain alert for crews working in the area both day and night.

For details and updates, visit the following:

Street Maintenance Program: fcgov.com/smp

Harmony Road Work Project: fcgov.com/streets/harmonyroadwork

Citywide Construction Updates: fcgov.com/construction

Questions? Contact the City of Fort Collins Streets Department at 970-221-6615.