Northern Colorado HEARTSafe Program to Expand Free AED Access

Loveland and Berthoud organizations encouraged to apply by March 31

Sudden cardiac arrest can strike without warning—and in Northern Colorado, it happens, on average, twice every week. But with the quick use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), survival rates can increase by up to 50%.

That’s why a coalition of local partners—including the McKee Wellness Foundation, Thompson Valley EMS, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Loveland Police Department, and Berthoud Fire Protection District—is stepping up efforts to save lives through the HEARTSafe Community Program. Together, they’re on a mission to install 50 new AEDs in public-access locations throughout Loveland and Berthoud by the end of 2025.

If you’re a local business, church, nonprofit, or community organization without an AED, this is your opportunity to get involved—possibly at no cost.

👉 Apply here by March 31 to be entered into a drawing to receive a free AED.

“By expanding AED access, we are empowering bystanders to take life-saving action in critical moments,” said Kara Pappas, executive director of the McKee Wellness Foundation. “We encourage local organizations to participate in this initiative and help us build a stronger, safer community.”

Don’t Win? There’s Still Help.

Even if your organization isn’t selected in the drawing, you can still purchase an AED through the HEARTSafe Community Program at a discounted rate of $1,740, which includes:

The AED device

Initial battery and pads

Wall cabinet

Signage

Payment can be made in three annual installments, and grant funding is available:

Up to 25% off for businesses and for-profit entities

for businesses and for-profit entities Up to 50% off for government and nonprofit organizations

Organizations can select their preferred investment option or apply for a grant at the same link:

👉 bit.ly/aedinterest

A Life-Saving Investment in Community Safety

According to the American Heart Association, AEDs are crucial tools in restoring heart rhythms before emergency responders arrive. By placing AEDs in public and semi-public locations across Northern Colorado, the HEARTSafe initiative aims to boost community preparedness and increase survival rates during sudden cardiac events.

About the McKee Wellness Foundation

The McKee Wellness Foundation is a Loveland-based nonprofit working to close health and wellness gaps across Northern Colorado. From mental health to dental care, cancer support to veteran services, their work ensures that essential care reaches those who need it most.

