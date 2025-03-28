Learn to Spot Severe Weather: Free Training Returns to Weld County

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

PLATTEVILLE, CO – Spring storms are on the horizon, and Weld County residents have a chance to get prepared with a free Severe Weather Spotter Training hosted by the Platteville Gilcrest Fire Protection District on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The class will take place at PGFPD Headquarters (202 Main St., Platteville), with a virtual livestream available for those who prefer to join online. Pre-registration is required by March 29 for both in-person and virtual attendance.

A Storm of Knowledge, Led by a Meteorologist

The two-hour training will be led by Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen, whose experience spans hurricanes, tornadoes, and Colorado’s signature supercell storms. Reppenhagen will dive into the kinds of weather events Weld County frequently sees each spring — from intense lightning and downpours to rotating cloud structures that may signal a tornado.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



This unique opportunity allows residents to learn how to recognize key signs of severe weather, better understand cloud formation, and ask direct questions to an expert in the field.

“The information presented can help people become more familiar with weather in general and how severe weather forms,” said Roy Rudisill, Director of the Weld County Office of Emergency Management. “Attending the class is a great way to increase situational awareness.”

Filling the Gap Left by Skywarn Cancellation

When the National Weather Service canceled its annual Skywarn trainings this year, Weld County OEM and PGFPD stepped in to make sure this essential preparedness training didn’t vanish from the calendar.

“Our goal is to start building resiliency among our community members,” said Matt Concialdi of PGFPD. “This class is a cornerstone in disaster preparedness.”

The effort is a collaboration between local agencies and weather experts, aiming to empower residents with the knowledge to stay alert, stay safe, and even help report conditions during dangerous storms.

How to Register

Visit pgfpd.colorado.gov to register online.

Or call the Weld County Office of Emergency Management at (970) 400-3997.

In-person attendance is limited to 100 participants, while virtual attendees will receive a streaming link via email prior to the event.

Stay safe this storm season — and for more preparedness resources and community stories, visit NorthFortyNews.com.