Platte River and NextEra Launch Northern Colorado’s Largest Battery Storage Project

New 400MWh energy storage system will boost grid reliability and support renewable goals

By Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

April 10, 2025

In a powerful move toward a noncarbon future, Platte River Power Authority has announced a major partnership with NextEra Energy Resources to bring Northern Colorado’s first large-scale battery energy storage system online by late 2026.

The project, called Weld Energy Storage, will store up to 100 megawatts of power for four hours—enough to supply thousands of homes during peak demand or cloudy, windless days. It’s being built adjacent to Platte River’s largest solar facility in Severance, and will plug directly into the utility’s new transmission infrastructure.

“This is one part of our solution to maintain reliability as we transition to 100% noncarbon energy,” said Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River. “NextEra has been a trusted partner since 2020 with the Roundhouse Wind Energy Center, and we’re proud to expand our work together.”

NextEra will own and operate the facility, while Platte River will purchase its energy output through a long-term storage agreement.

The initiative is one of three key strategies Platte River is deploying to ensure grid stability and financial sustainability across its four owner communities—Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, and Loveland. Other efforts include:

5 megawatts of smaller-scale energy storage in each owner community

of smaller-scale energy storage in each owner community A virtual power plant aggregating distributed energy resources

aggregating distributed energy resources Aeroderivative turbines for flexible backup generation

“We thank Platte River for entrusting us with this innovative project,” said Anthony Pedroni, VP of Development at NextEra Energy Resources. “It will deliver vital reliability benefits to customers and the state of Colorado.”

Currently in the permitting phase, the Weld Energy Storage project is slated for construction in early 2026. It will join two other battery storage projects NextEra operates in the state, with another—Jackson Fuller Energy Storage—set to come online this month.

Why it Matters to Northern Colorado

As communities like Fort Collins and Loveland continue to grow, battery storage is quickly becoming a cornerstone of resilient, renewable energy. This new system helps stabilize supply during unpredictable weather or peak usage times—keeping lights on and rates in check.

📍 Learn more about Platte River’s clean energy goals at prpa.org.

📍 Explore NextEra’s nationwide energy innovations at nexteraenergyresources.com.