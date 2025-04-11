Publisher’s Letter: A Week of Duty and Dedication

By Blaine Howerton By Blaine Howerton, Publisher

North Forty News

Life has a funny way of throwing curveballs when you least expect them.

Last week, I was headed out the door for a typical day at Bomgaars when a message from my stepmom stopped me in my tracks. She was sick and heading to the emergency room. Without a second thought, I dropped everything and drove to Aurora. My dad, who requires full-time care, needed to be with her—and that responsibility fell to me.

She was admitted with double pneumonia. And in the middle of that crisis, I still had to get the next edition of North Forty News out. After a sleepless night caring for my dad on the couch, I packed him into the car and brought him back home to Fort Collins. Between caretaking, phone calls, and medications, I hit send on the weekly paper and kept the website updated.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



I’ve been burning my vacation time at Bomgaars ever since, stepping into the role of full-time caregiver.

My stepmom is improving, thankfully. But for now, my priority is making sure my dad is safe and supported. He took care of me when I was young—now it’s my turn to return the favor.

These past few days, I’ve learned more about respite care and the community resources available to families like mine. Over the years, North Forty News has covered many of the nonprofits that serve caregivers and seniors. Now, I find myself personally relying on the same types of support we often spotlight in our paper.

It’s been a humbling reminder of how fragile life is, and how quickly things can change. Through it all, I’m reminded just how important this newspaper is—not just to me, but to the thousands of readers who count on us every week.

I go to extreme lengths to make sure the paper goes out and the website keeps turning over fresh, local stories. It’s my duty. Just like caring for my father is my duty. And it’s one I take on with pride, even during life’s toughest turns.

This Week’s Highlights:

Here are a few of the top stories from this edition:

Platte River Power Authority Invests in Battery Storage

A major step toward renewable energy and reliability. Read more »

A major step toward renewable energy and reliability. Read more » Greeley Bans Retail Pet Sales with “Sammy’s Law”

A victory for animal welfare advocates. See full story »

A victory for animal welfare advocates. See full story » Family Reunited Through Larimer County Juvenile Diversion

How behavioral health funds helped a local family heal. Their story »

We publish new stories every day at northfortynews.com, and our weekly e-edition is always available at northfortynews.com/this-week.

If you’d like to receive daily news emails, become a donor and sign up at northfortynews.com/subscribe. Our weekly e-edition email goes out to all subscribers and includes a link on the front page of the edition itself.

Thank you for reading and supporting North Forty News. I’ll keep doing my best to bring you the news—rain or shine, hospital run or headline.

Warmly,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News