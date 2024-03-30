Poudre Valley REA To Celebrate 85 Years at Annual Meeting

Poudre Valley REA (PVREA) welcomes all members to attend their local electric co-op’s Annual Meeting the morning of Saturday, April 4.

PVREA is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative serving safe, reliable, efficient energy solutions with exceptional service to more than 55,000 homes and businesses across Boulder, Larimer, and Weld counties in Northern Colorado.

PVREA members are invited to come experience the Poudre Valley Difference at this year’s Annual Meeting. There will be food, fellowship, and the opportunity to engage with their cooperative. Attendees will receive insights into the cooperative’s performance, highlighting notable milestones and outlining strategic initiatives that will propel the cooperative forward.

“As a member-owner of Poudre Valley REA, attending the annual meeting is just one way our members can get involved with their cooperative,” said Jeff Wadsworth, President and CEO of PVREA. “Members will hear about the Poudre Valley Difference as we continue to deliver on our promise of delivering safe and reliable power with exceptional service, at one of the lowest costs in the country. That’s reason to come together and celebrate.”

All attending members are entered to win the $3,000 vacation voucher grand prize. Door prizes were generously donated by our partners and suppliers. Members in attendance will have the opportunity to win an electric smoker, 75’’ TV, PVREA bill credits, VISA gift cards, and more.

High school seniors can enter to win the $1,000 Luck-of-the-draw scholarship. This continuing education scholarship is available to seniors who have not already been selected to receive a PVREA scholarship and are PVREA members or have at least one parent/guardian who is a member. Students enter during registration and must be present to win.

This year’s entertainment is provided by the Parlor Pickers. The local trio has been peddling their signature blend of old-timey country, rock and roll, and bluegrass around the country for over a decade. Their unique live performance style has earned them the reputation as one of the best live acts around. Enjoy their performance during the buffet breakfast before the opening ceremony.

“It is our privilege to serve our members and we look forward to hosting them at our annual meeting,” said Jeff. “On April 6 we will shine a light on the Poudre Valley Difference as we celebrate 85 years of service.”

PVREA Annual Meeting Details

Location: John Q Hammons Conference Center, Embassy Suites

4705 Clydesdale Pkwy, Loveland, CO 80538

Date: Saturday, April 6

Doors Open: 7:30am

Registration: 7:30-9am

Buffet Breakfast Begins: 7:45am

Entertainment by the Parlor Pickers: 8am

Door Prizes Start: 8:15am

Opening Ceremony & Celebrations: 8:45am

Business Meeting Begins: 9am

Members are asked to RSVP. It is not required to RSVP to attend the meeting. To RSVP, call 800.432.1012 during business hours or fill out the online form at www.pvrea.coop/annualmeeting.

Official Board of Director election ballots were mailed to members. Members may vote by mail or at the Annual Meeting during registration.

For more details about the annual meeting, visit PVREA online at https://pvrea.coop/annualmeeting.

More information is available at www.pvrea.coop.