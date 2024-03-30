Global Entertainment Icon USHER Becomes Newest Dave’s Hot Chicken Franchisee

Multi-Platinum Global Superstar Investing in Restaurants Across Atlanta
Dave’s Hot Chicken, the wildly popular Nashville-style hot chicken sensation that started out seven years ago in an East Hollywood parking lot pop-up, today announced that Entertainment Icon USHER is investing in restaurants across Atlanta in the coming years. USHER will be partnering with Lawrence Kourie and Andrew Feghali, whose company is the longest-tenured Dave’s Hot Chicken franchise group, as well as one of the largest.
The eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar previously experienced the full heat of Dave’s Hot Chicken when he tried the Reaper-level-spiced hot chicken, sharing the moment with his millions of Instagram followers.
USHER is not the only music legend who is a part of the Dave’s Hot Chicken team. Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, has been a major investor in the company for years.
“Dave’s Hot Chicken is some of the best hot chicken I’ve ever had. I’m excited to be involved with the brand, and bring Dave’s delicious tenders and sliders to people across Atlanta,” said USHER.
In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave’s Hot Chicken
Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in Hot Chicken Sliders and Tenders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper® (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order, using a spice-blend crafted specifically for its heat level or no-spice.
The brand also recently added “Dave’s NOT Chicken” to the menu, their take on hot and crispy Cauliflower Sliders and Cauliflower Bites. Each Cauliflower Slider starts with a fresh, whole head of cauliflower that is hand-sliced, then seasoned and fried to order, using the same spices used on the company’s craveable hot chicken.
“Dave’s Hot Chicken continues to gain traction from coast-to-coast, from our passionate guests to international superstars,” said company CEO, Bill Phelps. “Our focus remains on making the most craveable, hottest and juiciest hot chicken on the planet, and we know if we do that, we’ll be gaining new fans everywhere we go.”
