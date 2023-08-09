Private Sector Jobs Grow for Third Straight Month as Colorado’s Unemployment Rate Remains Well Below National Rate Under the Polis Administration

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Recently, Governor Polis and the Colorado Department of Labor (CDLE) announced Colorado’s unemployment rate remained at 2.8 percent for June and well below the national unemployment rate of 3.6 percent.

This June, Colorado’s economy saw an increase of 3,300 private sector jobs. This increase marked the third consecutive month the number of private-sector jobs has grown in Colorado.

“Colorado’s business-friendly environment continues to attract more companies to move, grow or invest here, further strengthens our economy and supports good paying jobs,” said Governor Polis. “I am committed to expanding new opportunities for Coloradans to access the resources and training they need to reach their career goals and further develop our workforce.”

In June, the labor force participation rate remained at 68.7% and is just below pre-pandemic levels showcasing the strong recovery of Colorado’s economy and workforce growth. This week, Gov. Polis, in partnership with the Colorado Community College System, announced the launch of Career Advance Colorado, a workforce development initiative providing free training for in-demand jobs through Colorado’s community and technical colleges.