Realberry Opens Avenue South Investment Opportunity in Loveland

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Eligible accredited investors can now participate in the next phase of Centerra’s mixed-use expansion.

LOVELAND, Colo. – Colorado-based real estate developer Realberry has announced that Avenue South, a 140-acre mixed-use district within Loveland’s Centerra development, is the latest investment opportunity available through the company’s online investment platform.

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The offering allows eligible accredited investors to invest in the next phase of Centerra, Realberry’s 3,000-acre master-planned community located at Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 34.

Avenue South, Loveland Rendering (Photo courtesy Realberry)

Avenue South is planned as a walkable district featuring restaurants, retail, housing and office space. At full buildout, plans call for 18 restaurants, 33 retailers, nearly 2,000 residences, 150,000 square feet of office space, a planned 37,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market and the future corporate headquarters of Hensel Phelps.

Centerra currently includes more than 4,700 homes, 77 retail stores, 32 restaurants, four hotels and employs more than 8,000 people. Major destinations include UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies.

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According to Realberry, Avenue South has progressed from site preparation into vertical construction, providing investors with an opportunity tied to an active development already underway.

“This is a project-specific opportunity tied to a real, long-term growth story,” said Chad McWhinney, Realberry co-founder and chief executive officer. “The continued evolution of a regional hub with existing employment, housing, retail activity and infrastructure.”

The company said it previously raised more than $35 million in private equity for Avenue South through longtime investors before making the remaining equity available to accredited investors through its public investment portal.

The Avenue South offering follows the company’s first public investment opportunity, Red Hawk Crossings, a 60-unit build-to-rent community in Castle Rock. Realberry reported that its investment platform has attracted more than 7,000 prospective investors and generated more than 300 active investment interests since launching earlier this year.

Investment opportunities are available only to eligible accredited investors through official offering documents.

For more information, visit https://realberry.com.

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Source: Realberry