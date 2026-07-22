Fish Creek Fire Grows To 100 Acres Near Colorado State Line

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Mandatory evacuations remain in effect just north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line as firefighters battle the fast-moving wildfire.

ALBANY COUNTY, Wyo. – A rapidly growing wildfire just north of the Colorado state line expanded to approximately 100 acres Tuesday night, prompting mandatory evacuations in southern Albany County as firefighters worked through the evening to slow the fire’s advance.

Community Message

The Fish Creek Fire, burning near Fish Creek Ranch and the Cherokee Park area northwest of Tie Siding, Wyoming, is located only a few miles north of the Colorado border. Its proximity makes it a wildfire of interest for residents in Northern Colorado, particularly in Larimer County.

Fish Creek Fire (Photo courtesy Albany County Sheriff’s office)

The fire was first reported Tuesday evening at approximately 10 acres before quickly growing to 15–20 acres. By the time of publication, incident reports indicated the wildfire had expanded to about 100 acres amid active fire behavior.

An immediate Go! Evacuate Now order remains in effect for everyone within an approximately two-mile radius of Fish Creek Ranch and Cherokee Park. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said the evacuation boundary is approximate and may change as fire conditions evolve.

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Residents in the evacuation area are urged to leave immediately and not wait for additional instructions. Officials recommend taking only essential belongings if it is safe to do so before evacuating.

The Albany County Fairgrounds has been established as the evacuation center for displaced residents.

In its latest public update issued at approximately 10:13 p.m., the Albany County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters, deputies, and other first responders continue working to contain the fire and protect lives and property. Officials said they had no additional operational updates at that time but would release new information as it becomes available and is confirmed.

Authorities are also asking the public to avoid the fire area so emergency crews can continue suppression efforts safely.

The cause of the Fish Creek Fire has not been released.

North Forty News will continue monitoring the incident because of its proximity to Northern Colorado and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Watch Duty, WildCAD, and PBS Warn.