Santa Is Coming to Town!

Wellington’s Flower Shop, Aesoph Flowers, Announces Holiday Open House, Friday, December 16th

By Nancy Harrison, Adventure Media

Wellington locals Matt and Bridget Aesoph started a woodworking shop when they leased space in the South Strip Building in Wellington, but it soon grew into much more. This busy location is home to Sparge Brewery, Sun-Kissed Tans, Slurpz Eats & Treats, and Aesop Flowers and Wood Works! Aesoph Flowers opened their doors on Mother’s Day, 2022, quickly building a reputation as the place to go for beautiful floral designs with service that will go the extra mile!

Specializing in fresh flower arrangements for any event to fit any budget, they even host private events, demonstrations, bouquet carts, or classes in your home or businesses on “how to” anything floral-perfect for any get-together. The store is filled with gifts and art from local vendors, ranging from pottery to crafts- a place to find gifts made by those in our community.

As a Local Veteran, Matt specializes in all things woodwork. This holiday season, meet Matt and find the perfect customized wood gift, such as cutting boards, Christmas tree holder frames, and much more.

On Friday, December 16th, Santa is coming to Aesoph Flowers for their Holiday Open House! The day is filled with fun activities, including Aesoph fables story time and Santa visits! Aesoph Flower’s will serve warm cups of hot chocolate, cider, cookies, and appetizers. Many specials and events are planned throughout the day. Starting at 10:00 am, there will be a “how to make your own centerpiece” demonstration and class. Storytime with Santa starts at 4:00 to 4:30 pm, then Santa will spend time visiting all the little boys and girls of all ages until 7:00 p.m. Photos will be available! Lastly, all flower and woodworking orders are 20% off! Including floral subscription plans! And wait – also gift wrapping for the Holiday Season. A portion of gift-wrapping sales will be donated to the Destinee and Sparge Foundation.

Aesoph Flowers and Wood Works has created several jobs for the local community, making them much more than a shop but a local team. They are focused on our community and making a difference.

Aesoph Flowers delivers to the following locations: Wellington, Fort Collins, Nunn, Carr, Timnath, Windsor, Loveland, and Laporte. They will gladly assist in placing out-of-state floral orders.

Located at 3999 GW Bush unit 104, Aesoph Flowers and Wood Works is open from 9 am to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday. You can order online at www.aesophflowers.com or by calling them directly at 970-818-7613. They are always happy to help.