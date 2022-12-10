Credit Union of Colorado Team Members Take Time Out to Serve Communities During its Annual Here to Help Day

Credit Union of Colorado recently held its annual Here to Help Day. More than 190 employees volunteered at 22 charitable, nonprofit organizations across the state. The credit union also contributed nearly $12,000 in cash and in-kind donations to support this year’s efforts.
“Giving back to the communities where our team members live, work and play is the heart of Credit Union of Colorado’s mission. Every day, our team members strive to live out this commitment,” says Terry Leis, CEO of Credit Union of Colorado. “These efforts are amplified during our annual Here to Help Day when our credit union and team members collectively give back by supporting nonprofit organizations throughout the state to help make all of Colorado a little better.”
This year’s team of volunteers included Credit Union of Colorado board members, team members, and friends and family. The nonprofit organizations supported this year spanned the state – from Greeley to Pueblo including the following:
Bluff Lake Nature Center Boys & Girls Club of Fremont County
CALF Ranch Colorado Parks & Wildlife
Food for Hope Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center
History Colorado Center Ignacio Middle School
Integrated Family Community Services Jeffco Parks & Rec
Mile High Behavioral Healthcare Pikes Peak Children’s Museum
Project C.U.R.E. Pueblo Food Project
Rocky Mountain Horse Rescue Family Tree House of Hope
The Urban Farm Virtual: History Colorado
We Don’t Waste Weld Food Bank
WellPower
WOLF Sanctuary
