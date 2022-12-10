Credit Union of Colorado Team Members Take Time Out to Serve Communities During its Annual Here to Help Day

Credit Union of Colorado recently held its annual Here to Help Day. More than 190 employees volunteered at 22 charitable, nonprofit organizations across the state. The credit union also contributed nearly $12,000 in cash and in-kind donations to support this year’s efforts.

“Giving back to the communities where our team members live, work and play is the heart of Credit Union of Colorado’s mission. Every day, our team members strive to live out this commitment,” says Terry Leis, CEO of Credit Union of Colorado. “These efforts are amplified during our annual Here to Help Day when our credit union and team members collectively give back by supporting nonprofit organizations throughout the state to help make all of Colorado a little better.”

This year’s team of volunteers included Credit Union of Colorado board members, team members, and friends and family. The nonprofit organizations supported this year spanned the state – from Greeley to Pueblo including the following:

Bluff Lake Nature Center Boys & Girls Club of Fremont County

CALF Ranch Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Food for Hope Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center

History Colorado Center Ignacio Middle School

Integrated Family Community Services Jeffco Parks & Rec

Mile High Behavioral Healthcare Pikes Peak Children’s Museum

Project C.U.R.E. Pueblo Food Project

Rocky Mountain Horse Rescue Family Tree House of Hope

The Urban Farm Virtual: History Colorado

We Don’t Waste Weld Food Bank

WellPower

WOLF Sanctuary

“During Here to Help Day, Credit Union of Colorado team members in Ft. Collins proudly donated their time and efforts to the WOLF Sanctuary,” explains Madeline Sears, branch manager of Credit Union of Colorado Ft. Collins location. “Our team members look forward to Here to Help Day every year and the opportunity to serve and make a difference in our community.”

Founded in 1934, the Credit Union of Colorado is one of the largest credit unions in the state and is deeply connected to the communities where its members live and work. The credit union’s “here to help” culture is demonstrated by its strong support of local communities through financial donations, promotional sponsorships, and employee volunteerism.