Wreaths Across America Event Planned for Windsor’s Lakeview Cemetery

The cemetery will join the more than 3,100 participating locations across the country to “Remember, Honor and Teach” on Saturday, December 17

National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced that Lakeview Cemetery in Windsor will once again join in the effort to support the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as an official event location for 2022. This is the third year the cemetery will participate in cooperation with the national event held Saturday, December 17, at 10 am. Lakeview Cemetery is located at 32815 CO-257.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen veterans and honor their service. It helps teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for freedom. This year, more than 3,100 participating locations will be placing wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, December 17, at 10 am – with more than two million volunteers coming together.

Thanks to generous sponsorship from the Town of Windsor, enough funds have been raised to place 370 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local veteran heroes laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

“We are grateful for our local community members and volunteer event organizers Shannon and Nate Hein who have brought the Wreaths Across America remembrance effort to our community. Windsor is honored to sponsor this year’s laying of remembrance wreaths and I ask any and all willing volunteers in the community to join us on December 17 at Lakeview Cemetery,” said Town of Windsor Mayor Paul Rennemeyer.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission on a local level,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve, and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America at Lakeview Cemetery are invited to visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/163749 to learn more. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people.

Additional partners and supporters of the event include American Legion Windsor, Li’l Flower Shop, and Scout Troop 88.

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery . However, the organization, in total, places more than 1.7 million sponsored wreaths at 3,100 participating locations nationwide and offers other programs throughout the calendar year. These programs include The Mobile Education Exhibit and Wreaths Across America Radio, among other education programs.

Residents and businesses can sponsor a wreath for $15 at wreathsacrossamerica.org/ co0168 . Each sponsorship goes toward a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath that will be placed on each veteran’s headstone.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.