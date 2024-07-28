Sears Trostel Lumber & Millwork Purchased by Local Entrepreneur

Sears Trostel Lumber & Millwork (sears-trostel.com), a lumber supplier, millwork manufacturer, and cornerstone of Fort Collins since 1929, has announced its sale to new owner, David Seidl, a Fort Collins entrepreneur. The company was previously owned by Curt Viehmeyer and Steve Schwartz, who have played a pivotal role in its success and longevity since purchasing the business from the family of Bob Sears in 1981. The sale was finalized on July 1, 2024.

Sears Trostel has built a reputation for excellence over its long history, offering high-quality hardwood lumber, and manufacturing custom wood moulding, millwork, and other wood interior design products.

Supporting Mr. Seidl’s role in the company’s next chapter, Viehmeyer and Schwartz stated, “We are pleased to see Sears Trostel enter this new phase under David’s leadership. His commitment to his hometown community and business experience makes him an ideal candidate to move the company forward.” Both will continue working in their current capacities for the next year to help ensure a smooth transition.

“I am truly honored to take the reins of Sears Trostel,” Seidl said. “This company has been a vital part of our community for nearly a century, thanks to the dedication of Curt and Steve. Staying true to the values that have made Sears Trostel a trusted name, our focus will remain on delivering exceptional quality and service to our customers, as well as exploring new opportunities for innovation and growth.”

Under David’s leadership, Sears Trostel will continue to be an essential partner for construction and design industries throughout Colorado’s Front Range and southeast Wyoming. The business’s retail location serving residential contractors, home DIYers and hobbyists will remain at its current Riverside Avenue location.

