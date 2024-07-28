Railroad Crossing Replacement to Close Willow St. Near College Ave.

Great Western Railway of Colorado will begin replacing their railroad crossing at Willow St., just east of N. College Ave. and west of Northside Aztlan Community Center, on Monday, July 29, weather permitting. Work is expected to last until Monday, August 5, weather permitting, and will have the following impacts:

Willow St. will be closed to all traffic (vehicle, bike, and pedestrian) at the railroad crossing. • Transfort bus routes 8 and 81, which normally run down Willow St., will run modified routes during the work. Check ridetransfort.com/rider-info-rider-alerts for detour maps and more information.

Access to homes and businesses on either side of the crossing will remain open. Those needing to access businesses on Willow St. west of the railroad crossing will need to come from College Ave.; those needing to access homes and businesses on Willow St. east of the crossing will need to come from Linden St.

Work Zone Information

Typical working hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. However, work may occur outside these times or on the weekends to expedite the project. Alternate routes are suggested to avoid the construction zones.

For a list of all active construction projects, visit fcgov.com/pdt/construction.