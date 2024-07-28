Railroad Crossing Replacement to Close Willow St. Near College Ave.

July 28, 2024 admin News 0
Photo by Brett Sayles: https://www.pexels.com/photo/railway-981282/

Great Western Railway of Colorado will begin replacing their railroad crossing at  Willow St., just east of N. College Ave. and west of Northside Aztlan Community Center, on Monday, July  29, weather permitting. Work is expected to last until Monday, August 5, weather permitting, and will have  the following impacts: 

  • Willow St. will be closed to all traffic (vehicle, bike, and pedestrian) at the railroad crossing. Transfort bus routes 8 and 81, which normally run down Willow St., will run modified routes during the work. Check ridetransfort.com/rider-info-rider-alerts for detour maps and more information. 

Access to homes and businesses on either side of the crossing will remain open. Those needing to access businesses on Willow St. west of the railroad crossing will need to come from College Ave.; those needing to access homes and businesses on Willow St. east of the crossing will need to come from Linden St. 

Work Zone Information 

Typical working hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. However, work may occur outside these times or on the weekends to expedite the project. Alternate routes are suggested to avoid the construction zones.  

For a list of all active construction projects, visit fcgov.com/pdt/construction

Support Northern Colorado Journalism

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released!

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply