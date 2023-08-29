Small Grants Available for Neighborhood and Community Projects, and Upcoming Webinar

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Applications are now being accepted for Larimer County’s Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) 2024 Small Grants for Community Partnering Program. For 25 years, the program has awarded grants to communities throughout Larimer County using a portion of the Help Preserve Open Space sales tax for nature-based neighborhood and community projects. Since its inception, the program has awarded nearly $400,000 across 232 projects throughout Larimer County.

All applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023. Applicants may request up to $3,500 per application for projects in Larimer County. Projects must be shovel-ready for project completion by the end of 2024. Grant awards will be announced by March 2024.

LCDNR invites new and returning non-profit organizations, HOAs, K-12 schools, and community-based organizations to apply for seed money or capacity support for projects that fit into one of the five grant categories listed below.

1. Provides or enhances natural landscapes, including wildlife habitat, rivers, wetlands, outdoor community gathering spaces, neighborhood parks, greenbelts, lakes/ponds, etc.

2. Provides nature-based environmental education opportunities, including outdoor education signs and materials, outdoor classrooms, workshops, trainings, etc.

3. Creating opportunities for people to connect with the land via providing access to nature for those experiencing barriers, including limited transit options, financial obstacles, etc.

4. Creating opportunities for people to connect with the land via local agricultural food production (projects that include practices around improving soil, water, habitat, or community connection to agriculture).

5. Research on Larimer County open spaces.

LCDNR is offering a 2024 Small Grants Program Webinar on Thursday, August 31st, at 10:00 a.m. MST. At this meeting, attendees will learn more about how this program works, important updates, how to submit a competitive application and other tips. Register today and reserve your spot!

The application link, guidelines and instructions, budget worksheet, and all other information for the program can be accessed at www.larimer.gov/small-grants. For more information, don’t hesitate to contact Jennifer Almstead, the Small Grants Program Coordinator, at (970) 619-4569 or jalmstead@larimer.gov.

About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources

Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.gov/ naturalresources.