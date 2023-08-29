Creative storage solutions for laundry room organization

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Laundry rooms vary in their shapes and sizes. Some houses have dedicated spaces for washing machines and dryers, while others may have rooms or closets. However, one universal aspect of every room is the necessity to store essentials such as ironing boards, hampers, and detergents. You can easily organize your supplies and clothing with these creative storage solutions, no matter the size of your space.

Organize with baskets

Decorative laundry baskets and bins placed on shelves or under cabinets are excellent for keeping your smaller and larger items organized, such as sheets or towels. Baskets with removable cloth liners prevent spills and keep them clean. Add a label to the baskets, so you can find what you need without lifting a lid.

A rolling cart

One of the most adaptable organizing solutions on the market is a multi-tier rolling cart. Make the cart your go-to spot for your goods like detergent, dryer sheets, and stain removers. On the lower shelf, store less frequently used items like bleach and washing machine cleaner. When you don’t need it, the cart can be easily rolled out of the way.

Open shelves

When you stash your laundry basket into open cubbies, they will look neat. The air circulation in this arrangement will help prevent odor and mildew issues. Labeling them will keep everything in place and maintain organization.

Let’s hang it

The compact designs of a hanging rod or an over-the-door rack for drying your undergarments and smaller items also effectively help prevent wrinkles.

A tidy appearance

Laundry day can seem like an endless duty, but by making it clutter-free, your peaceful laundry room will help make the job seem less stressful. Therefore, make your items as tidy as you can, even if they are already concealed behind cabinet doors.

Use glass containers

Empty all your liquids into their respective glass dispensers to get rid of the mess. Throwing away all the packaging frees up a lot more space. This approach is also a great way to get rid of clutter by storing items like clothing pins and other stuff in them. The best part is that they even look fantastic!

You have it now! You may quickly transform your storage area into an artistic-looking laundry room with a little imagination. On your laundry days, doing laundry will be much easier if you keep your room neat and organized.