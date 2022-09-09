Spend, Gift and Support Downtown Loveland Businesses

The Downtown Loveland mobile gift card program serves as a simple way to give back to the community

The Loveland Downtown District has announced it will continue and improve the Downtown Loveland Gift Card Program, a community-based digital gift card that makes it fun and easy to keep local spending local. The gift card program was launched in December 2021 and is currently accepted by almost 50 different merchants in Downtown Loveland.

Purchase a Downtown Loveland E-Card at www.downtownloveland.org to use at any of the participating shops in the area. With this card, you can write a personal message and send it to family, friends, and colleagues via email, text, or physical copy. Recipients can choose to spend it at one of the many participating merchants in Downtown Loveland—or mix it up and spend flexibly at multiple locations. All-digital and always available on your phone, the Downtown Gift Card is great for birthdays, holidays, teacher appreciation, coach gifts, or just to show your appreciation to a friend. Now you can give back to the community while you celebrate Grandparent’s Day, National Sandwich Day, and all the fun holidays coming up soon.

Why supporting local businesses is so important

Participating in this program means supporting the heart of what makes the community unique. The purchase of a Downtown Loveland eGift Card creates a pool of cash that local businesses in Loveland can rely on. Studies have shown that local independent retailers recirculate 47% of their revenue back into the community, while only 14% of national chains’ revenue stays in the community. More dramatically, restaurants recirculate 73% of their revenue back into the community, versus only 30% for national chains.

By supporting local businesses, more money continues circulating through the local community—this is achieved through a combination of profits paid to local business owners, wages paid to local workers, goods and services procured locally for internal use or resale, and charitable giving within the community.

If you’re looking for a way to do some good or want to know how you can help the community you love, send a Downtown Loveland E-Card today! For more information or to participate as a merchant in the program, please contact the Loveland Downtown District at www.downtownloveland.org.

The Loveland Downtown District is a dynamic collaboration between three nonprofit organizations supporting downtown: Loveland Downtown Partnership (LDP), Downtown Development Authority (DDA), and Downtown Business Alliance (DBA). Their mission: “To create a vibrant downtown that provides a safe, dynamic environment to gather, live, educate, shop, work and play.” They achieve this through the development and redevelopment of the downtown area, creating relationships and collaborating with local businesses, and holding a range of community events throughout the year to create interest within Northern Colorado and highlight the downtown as a unique destination.

Yiftee (Yiftee.com) is the award-winning, no-hassle eGift card and promotions solution for local businesses and communities. With no special technology or POS integration, no revenue-share, and no special accounting, it’s easy for merchants to offer eGift Cards on their website and Facebook pages. Merchants gain additional sales, foot traffic, and an eGifting capability like big retailers. Consumers, corporations, and merchants use the Yiftee mobile and online website to send thoughtful, unexpected gifts via email, text, or print. Recipients pick up their Yiftee gifts using their smartphones at their favorite local restaurants and shops, driving profitable business to those merchants. For more info see Yiftee.com or email info@yiftee.com.