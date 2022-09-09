Happenings in Wellington in upcoming weeks –September/October 2022

Nancy Harrison, Adventure Media

Things around Wellington are quieting down for Fall. Beautiful autumn days are in store as nature shuts down this summer season. Enjoy quiet drives in the Colorado Rockies, football games, and pumpkin spice everything that’s so good at this time of year.

Weekly Calendar of Events for Wellington Includes:

Mainstreet Market September 15 – September 22 Thursday Night’s 4:30 – 7:30

Women of Wellington (WOW) meets at Meridian Trust, Saturday, September 21 for their Monthly Meeting 7:30-9:00 PM

SpargetoberFest holds their Second Annual 5K Run on Saturday, September 17

Wellington Chamber of Commerce Plans Annual Membership Gala on September 30

This summer the Wellington Main Street Program-sponsored Main Street Market is the place to be. Located in Centennial Park, shoppers can find fresh produce, baked goods, jewelry, clothing, and more. Palisade Peaches, Rocky Ford Cantaloupe, and Sweet Corn along with fresh flowers and hand-crafted items for your home and garden. The Market continues through September 22 from 4:30 – 7:30 PM every Thursday

SpargetoberFest 5K Second Annual Run is scheduled for Saturday, September 17 at 9 AM.

Sparge Brewing sponsors this 5K Run & Family Festival. There will be a breakfast food truck and a trainer-led warm-up followed by the 5K. Prizes will be awarded to individual category winners. Following the race, there will be music, vendors, additional food trucks, and, of course, the DUNK TANK!

Follow the Spargetoberfest Foundation on Facebook for updates on activities and more

WOW! Women of Wellington Monthly Meeting

The Women of Wellington Group have a guest speaker on September 21. Le Andra Foster, ASA, MSBA will speak on “How to Create Wealth from Your Business – Solutions for Money.” Le Andra is a speaker, mentor, and coach. Meridian Federal Credit Union at 1805 1st Street will host the meeting and invites you to register in order to attend. Don’t miss this informative meeting and see friends – on September 21 – 6-8 PM

Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala

Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce is busy planning the Annual Dinner and Silent Auction to be held at the Biergarten at the Budweiser Events Center on September 30. Many new items are being added this year; a Taste of Wellington, a completely revamped silent auction, and a live auction with terrific items on the auction block – including a week-end stay at the Vee Bar Ranch in Centennial WY where prize winners can ski or snowshoe at the nearby Snowy Range and a 4-day whitewater raft trip for two on the Yampa River in Dinosaur National Monument from OARS! Save the date cards are in the mail so be sure to reserve tickets so you can come to enjoy a great evening!