Teachers Receive Exclusive Shopping Discount at Fort Collins Creative Reuse Store

Teacher Appreciation Night offers 65% off classroom and arts supplies Aug. 12

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Northern Colorado educators can stock up on affordable classroom and arts supplies during a special Teacher Appreciation Shopping Night at Always Be Creating on Aug. 12.

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The private event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. and is open exclusively to teachers with a valid school ID. During the one-hour shopping event, eligible educators will receive 65% off arts and crafts materials, classroom supplies, and creative resources designed to help stretch limited classroom budgets ahead of the new school year.

Always Be Creating operates as a creative reuse arts and crafts thrift store, giving surplus and secondhand materials a new life while making creative supplies more affordable for teachers, artists, and makers. Shoppers will find items ranging from paper goods, paints, and notebooks to mixed media supplies and other classroom essentials.

“This event is our way of supporting the educators who give so much to our community,” said shop owner Tracey Kazimir-Cree. “We know many teachers personally fund their classroom supplies, and we want to make it easier—and more sustainable—for them to prepare for the year ahead.”

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To keep the event focused on educators, admission is limited to teachers with a valid school ID, which will be checked at the door beginning promptly at 6 p.m. Organizers also ask that donations not be dropped off during the shopping hour.

Always Be Creating serves as both a creative reuse store and community workshop space, offering affordable materials alongside classes, themed workshops, and private events. The business promotes sustainability by diverting usable materials from landfills while encouraging creativity for all ages.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 Time: 6–7 p.m.

6–7 p.m. Location: 3307 S. College Ave., Unit 115, Fort Collins (next to Young’s Cafe)

3307 S. College Ave., Unit 115, Fort Collins (next to Young’s Cafe) Who Can Attend: Teachers with a valid school ID

For more information, contact Tracey Kazimir-Cree at [email protected] or (970) 744-9030, or visit alwaysbecreating.art.

Source: Always Be Creating

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