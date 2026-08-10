Wellington Official Earns National Public Finance Credential

Deputy Town Administrator Kelly Houghteling completes prestigious GFOA certification in under two years

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELLINGTON, Colo. – Wellington Deputy Town Administrator Kelly Houghteling has earned the Certified Public Finance Officers (CPFO) credential from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), completing the nationally recognized certification program in less than two years.

Community Message

The CPFO program prepares finance professionals for leadership roles in state and local government by strengthening expertise in public finance best practices and industry standards. Participants must be GFOA members, enroll in the program, and successfully complete seven examinations covering the core disciplines of government finance.

Those subject areas include:

Accounting and Financial Reporting

Compensation and Benefits

Debt Management

Planning and Budgeting

Treasury and Investment Management

Procurement

Risk Assessment

“Earning the GFOA’s Certified Public Finance Officers credential is a phenomenal accomplishment — especially doing so in under two years,” Wellington Town Administrator Patti Garcia said. “I’m so proud of Kelly for all the hard work and dedication she put into achieving this milestone. I’m also excited to have someone with this designation on staff. Kelly has always brought a wide array of skills and tools to her role in Wellington. The CPFO credential represents a significant addition to that toolbox.”

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Houghteling joined the Town of Wellington in 2018 as Deputy Town Administrator. During her tenure, the town has earned three consecutive GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards from 2024 through 2026.

Before joining Wellington, Houghteling worked for the City of Fort Collins, the Town of Windsor and the City of Lawrence, Kansas. She earned both her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in public administration from the University of Kansas.

More than 800 professionals have earned the CPFO designation, with fewer than 500 currently maintaining active status while working in public finance. To retain the credential, recipients must complete 15 hours of continuing professional education and earn three GFOA Engagement Credits each year.

Additional information about the Certified Public Finance Officers program is available from the Government Finance Officers Association.

Source: Town of Wellington

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