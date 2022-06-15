‘The Lawn’ at Foothills Mall Set to Open Father’s Day Weekend

Foothills Mall––Nothern Colorado’s one-stop-shop for fashion, food, and fun––is complete and will officially open Father’s Day weekend!

In August 2021, real estate investment and development company McWHINNEY and CRE operations and investment firm Prism Places, who acquired the Foothills property out of receivership, hosted a Foothills Community Town Hall meeting asking residents what is important to them. Attendees named events and open social gathering spaces as the top priority. In response, the new property management team put words into action. It began with the execution of a comprehensive transformation of the 32,000 sq ft space into a pop-up park aptly referred to as ‘The Lawn.’

Updates include replacing natural grass with synthetic turf to reduce water use, improve stormwater runoff, and provide a great space to utilize year-round. Foothills also donated and partnered with Fort Collins Bike Co-op to create one-of-kind fencing made from used bike wheels, which will enclose the area.

In addition to physical changes, Fort Collins residents ranked farmers’ markets, beer & wine festivals, and concerts amongst the top programming they would like to see more of in the community. So, beginning this summer, The Lawn will host live music and entertainment, live theatre, movies, and more! The addition of two pop-up shops will also be available to support local businesses.

To mark the phase one opening, Foothills will welcome the local community and visitors to the property Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19, to enjoy a robust programming schedule that will include a Juneteenth Celebration, Father’s Day 5K, VW Car Show, and more!

This exciting phase one opening is only the beginning for The Lawn, as enhancements with local art installations, a beer garden, a new stage, and a video screen are coming in summer 2022.