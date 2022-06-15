Ronda Stone Exhibit Featured at Loveland Museum

Ronda Stone’s Become a Leaf on a River opened on Friday, June 10 at the Loveland Museum. Thursday, July 21 will be a black-tie event for a book signing from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Downstairs in the Foote Gallery will be Ronda’s Retrospective. The upstairs exhibit is different than anything she’s ever done. The Retrospective goes from her very first painting to her very last photograph.

Colorado-based artist Ronda Stone attended Colorado State University and obtained a Graphic Design degree in 1989. Her work has been in over thirty exhibitions throughout the United States.

Known for her innovative approach to portraiture, the artwork in this exhibition is a bold foray into abstracted photographic images combined with text, which complicates and enhances the visual experience.

This exhibit could possibly be Ronda’s last exhibit and she would love to share this work.

For more information visit thelovelandmuseum.org.