Tales from Timnath: Why Do I…

Phil Goldstein

Presenting my ‘Why do I?’ column. I’m writing it in response to the friend and frequent NFN column commenter who asked why I write so often about things I don’t get (see 9/19/20 column) or won’t do (see 8/27/20 column). He suggested I take a more positive approach for once—especially because of all the bad news of late—and write a column about why I did do certain things. So, aiming to please, even one reader at a time, I now offer the following explanations why I:

wear a wind-up wristwatch. Because everybody else wears watches that do quite a bit… but they don’t require winding, so I’m keeping the skill relevant;

still drive an internal combustion vehicle, not electric. It seems like a no-brainer—5 minutes at the gas station versus 90 minutes at a charging station;

have an appreciation for quality vehicles. You would too if the family car you drove on dates was a rusty 1960 Studebaker station wagon;

forego social media. I’m just not that interesting… and telling the whole world we’re leaving our house vacant while on vacation starting next Tuesday sure doesn’t seem like a good idea;

keep my cell phone in my pocket, not on the table, when I arrive at a restaurant. I prefer conversing intelligently, not texting funny symbols to the people sitting right next to me;

changed my college major from geology to journalism. I foolishly registered for mineralogy, chemistry and calculus in the same semester, so goodbye rocks, hello North Forty News ;

forthrightly confess that three dogs in our bed is one too many. The difference between two and three is yours truly sleeping in the spare bedroom;

believe that abuse of one’s status is one of the greatest sins in life, other than not squeezing the gas pump handle fully when other cars are waiting behind you;

exercise daily. The common tertiary definition of religion reads ‘a pursuit or interest to which someone ascribes supreme importance’. Exercise is my religion;

initiated a successful Adopt-A-Street trash pickup program here in Timnath. If you can cajole others into doing a dirty job like that, you can do anything;

have learned that one can either suffer fools gladly or be good at patronizing, but not both; and