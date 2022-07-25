Town of Wellington Awarded $1.8 Million for “Building a Safer Wellington Main Street” Project 

Transformative Grants Awarded Statewide Increase Safety and Accessibility of Colorado’s Thriving and Vibrant Main Streets

The Town of Wellington is the recipient of $1.8 million in grant funding through the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Revitalizing Main Street Program. Wellington is one of just 31 communities across the state to receive the second round of funding for the Larger Safety Infrastructure grant opportunity.

The funds awarded through this grant program will be used for improvements to crosswalks, ramps, and sidewalks along Cleveland Avenue (State HWY 1), between First and Fifth Street. The project will include a series of construction projects to address drainage issues, reduce drive speeds, and provide better awareness to pedestrians using crosswalks.

These enhancements will provide benefits for vulnerable users, school children, pedestrians, bicyclists, and improve the overall accessibility downtown by implementing ADA-compliant ramps at all intersections.

Mayor Calar Chaussee stated, “The safety of our Mainstreet is paramount for our community to thrive both today and in the future. This opportunity will positively impact the lives of everyone who lives, works, and plays in Wellington. Not only will this grant allow us to improve the infrastructure in the cornerstone of our community, but funding will be available to complete other necessary projects. I am grateful for everyone who worked to make our application successful and to CDOT for supporting the Wellington community.”

The Town of Wellington was awarded $149,999 in June 2021 through the CDOT Revitalizing Main Street Small Multimodal and Economic Resiliency Project, purchasing and installing a series of equipment to address pedestrian safety, accessibility, and the health of visitors and residents in downtown Wellington. This project will build on previous grant funds and continue the community’s efforts to promote and enhance the downtown and create safe spaces for residents and visitors of Wellington.

The Revitalizing Main Streets Program began as a part of Colorado’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan, with a $30 million allocation from the state legislature in March 2021. In June 2021, Senate Bill 260 provided $85 million in additional funding for the program over the next 10 years. This program is intended to help communities across the state implement transportation-related projects that improve safety and yield long-term benefits to community main streets.