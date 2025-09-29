Two Liberty Common High School Students Earn National Recognition on CLT10 Exam

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Scholarship honors highlight Northern Colorado’s strength in classical education

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two Liberty Common High School students have been recognized among the top academic performers in the nation. Sophomores Julianna Woldseth and Gabriel McDanald placed in the top one percent of students nationwide on the 2025 Classical Learning Test (CLT10), earning each a $2,500 scholarship.

The recognition places the pair among only 50 students nationwide to achieve this honor, underscoring their academic excellence and the rigorous classical curriculum at Liberty Common. Principal Dr. Robert Robinson commended the students, saying their success reflects both individual effort and the effectiveness of the school’s knowledge-based approach to education.

In addition to Woldseth and McDanald, several Liberty Common students earned regional recognition. Zaylah Farrell, Rowan Flaitz, Gilbert Ley, Annemarie Nazeck, and Juliette Tourney were named “Regional Scholars.” Woldseth received an additional distinction as a “Distinguished Scholar.”

Liberty Common Headmaster Bob Schaffer emphasized the importance of the achievement, noting that the CLT has become one of the nation’s most reliable college-readiness assessments. “For Julianna and Gabriel to register among the highest of upper-echelon test takers is a stunning achievement, suggesting their secondary education is preparing them extraordinarily well for success in college and in life,” Schaffer said.

The CLT program annually recognizes students at three levels: Distinguished Scholars (the top scorer at each school), Regional Scholars (the top 5% in their region), and National Award Recipients (the top 50 sophomores nationwide).

A full list of 2025 CLT10 honorees is available at cltexam.com.