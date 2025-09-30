Halloween Spirit Festivities at Windsor History Museum

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Family event returns with trick-or-treating, games, food, and a community fun run

WINDSOR, Colo. — Families across Northern Colorado are invited to celebrate spooky season as the Town of Windsor Museums hosts its 7th annual Halloween Carnival on Saturday, October 25, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Windsor History Museum and Boardwalk Park (100 N. 5th St.). The family-friendly event is free to attend and promises activities for all ages.

“This is our seventh year in a row hosting the Halloween Carnival, and every year it gets bigger and better,” said Culture Supervisor Laura Browarny. “We are excited to collaborate again with the Windsor Downtown Alliance trick-or-treat event so families can maximize their candy opportunities by stopping at local businesses along Main St. from 1 to 4 p.m. in addition to trick-or-treating at the History Museum.”

The Halloween Carnival will feature face painting, trick-or-treating, food trucks, inflatables, and more. Children are encouraged to dress in their best Halloween costumes and bring candy buckets. An adult must accompany all children under the age of 16.

The event also features the Zombie Dash Fun Run, which begins at noon at Boardwalk Park. Participants will complete a loop around Windsor Lake for the chance to win prizes and enjoy post-run goodies. Check-in starts at 11:30 a.m., and registration is required. Families can register online at bit.ly/4mvFEfh.

For details about the Halloween Carnival, or to learn how local organizations can sponsor the event, visit recreationliveshere.com/HalloweenCarnival.

Source — Town of Windsor Museums