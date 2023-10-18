Centers for Gastroenterology Welcomes Dr. Shirish Poudyal

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Centers for Gastroenterology has announced the addition of Dr. Shirish Poudyal to their team at the Loveland Center, located at 2555 East 13th Street.

Joining Centers for Gastroenterology marks a return to Colorado for Dr. Poudyal. Originally from Kathmandu, Nepal, Dr. Poudyal moved to Colorado with his family at the age of 15. As he got older, his education and career path brought him to other areas of the country.

“The position at Centers for Gastroenterology was a good reason to return,” said Dr. Poudyal. “The emphasis on compassion and comprehensive care, along with the Colorado lifestyle made this opportunity an ideal fit.”

Dr. Poudyal brings a wealth of education to the Center. He graduated from Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago and did his residency at University of Michigan Health System. Dr. Poudyal values the privilege of assisting patients through their intimate and often perplexing digestive issues, using his specialized knowledge and skills to positively impact their lives.

Dr. Poudyal is currently accepting new patients. Those interested in making an appointment should call the Centers for Gastroenterology at 970–669-5432.

About Centers for Gastroenterology: The Centers for Gastroenterology has been providing quality care in Northern Colorado for over 40 years, with the mission to deliver the highest quality of gastrointestinal healthcare. The Centers has four locations, in Fort Collins, Greeley, Loveland and Steamboat Springs, focusing on delivering subspecialty medical services that are unrivaled for their technical quality, service and value. For more information about Centers for Gastroenterology and their services, please visit www.digestive-health.net.