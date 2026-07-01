Weld RE-4 Students Earn National College Board Academic Honors

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Thirty-four students from Windsor and Severance high schools recognized for outstanding academic achievement

Students from two Weld RE-4 high schools have earned national recognition through the College Board’s 2026 National Recognition Program for their academic success, highlighting outstanding achievement among Northern Colorado students preparing for college.

Community Message

The Weld RE-4 School District announced that 34 students from Severance High School and Windsor High School received honors through the College Board National Recognition Program. The program recognized more than 300,000 students nationwide in 2026 across three categories: the First-Generation Recognition Award, the Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award, and the School Recognition Award.

To qualify, 10th- and 11th-grade students must maintain at least a B+ cumulative grade point average and demonstrate strong academic performance through Advanced Placement exams or the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10. Eligible students either scored a 3 or higher on two or more AP exams by the end of 10th grade or ranked among the top 10% of test takers in qualifying groups.

Five Weld RE-4 students earned the First-Generation Recognition Award:

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Keisha Esguerra, Severance High School

Arianna Martinez, Severance High School

Juan Serrano, Severance High School

Steven Stack, Severance High School

Kalvin Lenoir, Windsor High School

Fifteen students received the Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award, while 34 students earned the School Recognition Award, with several students qualifying in multiple categories.

District officials said the awards recognize some of the highest-achieving students in their schools and celebrate academic excellence across the district.

More information about the College Board National Recognition Program is available through the College Board.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Students across Northern Colorado continue to achieve remarkable milestones that deserve community recognition. Your support helps North Forty News share stories celebrating local students, schools, and the people making a difference every day.



Become a North Forty News member. Students across Northern Colorado continue to achieve remarkable milestones that deserve community recognition. Your support helps North Forty News share stories celebrating local students, schools, and the people making a difference every day.

Source: Weld RE-4 School District.