Poudre River Irregulars Set for Traditional Jazz Night at Avogadro’s Number

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado Traditional Jazz Society presents an evening of live traditional jazz at Avogadro’s Number.

The Poudre River Irregulars will bring an evening of traditional jazz to Fort Collins as part of a recurring monthly performance series presented by the Northern Colorado Traditional Jazz Society. The performance blends classic jazz stylings with a community-focused atmosphere at one of the city’s longstanding live music venues.

Community Message

Held at Avogadro’s Number, the event offers audiences the opportunity to experience live, improvisational jazz in an intimate setting. The ensemble continues a regional tradition of keeping early jazz forms alive through regular public performances.

Event Details

What: Poudre River Irregulars Traditional Jazz

When: Friday, July 03, 2026 | 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Where: Avogadro’s Number, 605 S. Mason St., Fort Collins, CO 80524

Cost: Adults $15 | Students $5

More Info: Recurring monthly on the first Friday | Presented by Northern Colorado Traditional Jazz Society

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