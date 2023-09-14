Annual Quilt Show Highlights “new” (Refinished) Floors

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

On Saturday and Sunday, September 16, and 17th from 10-4, 30+ quilts will be on display at “THREADS OF OUR RURAL HERITAGE”, the Annual Quilt and Fabric Arts Show at Buckeye School, 935 West County Road 80 in Larimer County. Also planned are a BIG yard sale, hamburger meals from 11-2 PM both days, a Bake Sale (yes, pies!!!), Silent Auction, and as an added historic note, a sheepherder’s wagon and antique tractors. No admission is charged but fabric items will be for sale as well. Cash and Checks only please.

Buckeye School turned 98 years old this year and is preparing for its Centennial Celebration in 2025. Showcased are the newly-refinished original oak floors, thanks to a most-generous grant from the Colorado Questers Preservation and Restoration Fund, which was matched by local Cache la Poudre and Marie Lafitte Chapters of Questers, to provide over $4,000 to restore the floors.

Buckeye School is supported by Buckeye Community Club, a non-exclusive group of neighbors and friends, which will use the funds to upgrade the lower level. Buckeye School began as a house school until this very sturdy, two-room school was built in 1925—on time and under budget. The basement was the “teacherage”—an apartment for the teacher–and a play area for students in bad weather. Students rode horses to school and a loafing shed was available, along with privies and a playground (still in use today).

In 1960, local school districts were consolidated as Poudre R-1 School District and Buckeye was closed. It was then rented by Buckeye Community Club and eventually purchased as a Community Building. State Historic Fund grants, with matching funds from Buckeye Club, have been used to add a ramp and handicap-accessible restroom, as well as for removing lead paint, upgrading the wiring, and restoring screens and windows. Come celebrate the “new” floors and this beautiful historic structure with us September 16 and 17 from 10-4 and help preserve this important piece of Northern Colorado’s rich rural heritage.