Windsor High Teacher Named National FFA Ambassador

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Eurich to Represent Northern Colorado in Nationwide Agricultural Education Program

WINDSOR, Colo. — Windsor High School agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Taylor Eurich has been selected as a National FFA Teacher Ambassador for the 2025–2026 school year, representing Northern Colorado on the national stage.

Eurich joins a cohort of 65 ambassadors from 28 states who will serve as mentors and resources for more than 13,000 FFA advisors across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Ambassadors help shape the future of agricultural education by leading workshops, webinars, and trainings, while also providing direct feedback to FFA leadership about classroom and community needs.

“The National Teacher Ambassadors for FFA help inspire our next generation of leaders by engaging with other agricultural educators, state and national FFA staff to further the innovation and passion that they bring to life in their classrooms across the country,” said Ambra Tennery, director of educational programs for the National FFA Organization. “Their commitment empowers students and strengthens local communities to ensure the future of agriculture will be bright.”

Since joining Windsor High in 2024, Eurich has taught Veterinary Science, Animal Production, Agriculture Structures and Design, and Introduction to Agriculture. Before moving to Colorado, she worked as a career coach and taught agriculture in several Texas school districts. Eurich holds an associate’s degree in Agriculture from Casper College and a bachelor’s in Agriculture from West Texas A&M University.

Her recognition underscores Windsor’s growing role in shaping the next generation of agricultural leaders, both in the classroom and across Northern Colorado’s farming and ranching communities.

For more information, email [email protected].

Attribution: National FFA Organization / Weld RE-4 School District